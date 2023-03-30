January 14, 1937 - March 29, 2023 Watertown, WI - (Corrected Obituary) Patricia Ann Heiden, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on March 29, 2023, in Watertown.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Heiden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.