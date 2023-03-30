January 14, 1937 - March 29, 2023 Watertown, WI - (Corrected Obituary) Patricia Ann Heiden, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on March 29, 2023, in Watertown.
Born on January 14, 1937, in Poynette, Wisconsin, to Paul and Mildred Kleinert Kennedy. Patricia and her family moved to Watertown in 1945. Patricia was a proud graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1955. After graduation, she began her career as an X-ray technician at Watertown Memorial Hospital, where she worked for 43 years before retiring in 1998.
In her free time, Patricia enjoyed embroidery, reading murder mysteries, and watching crime shows and movies, as well as shopping on QVC.
Patricia is survived by her family, including her son John (Jean) Heiden, son Jim (Sue) Heiden, and daughter Annette (Gary) Fisk. She was the proud grandmother of Ashley (Jordan) Patch, Megan (Mollie) Spencer, Kyle (Lauren) Heiden, Greg Heiden, Ryan (Kristina) Heiden, Sarah Fisk, Joseph (Lexi Shannon) Fisk. Patricia was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren, Kylie Patch, Lucas Patch, Reese Heiden, Gwenyth Heiden, Lucas Heiden, Hollis Heiden and Hayes Fisk. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Lynna Heiden, sister-in-law Penny Kennedy, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mildred Kennedy, her brother Thomas Kennedy, her son Timothy Heiden and her former husband Thomas R. Heiden.
