Watertown, WI - Beloved sister, auntie, sister-in-law, and friend, died peacefully at Rainbow Hospice on April 27, 2023.
Pat was an RN (BSN). at the Madison Veteran's Administration Hospital, where she served for many years, honored to care for the women and men who served our country.
After retiring from the VA, Pat taught in the CNA program at Madison College.
A lifelong Democrat, Pat worked tirelessly to support Democratic candidates, especially President Barack Obama. She was also a member of The Solidarity Singers, and held meetings at her 4th St. Watertown home.
She was also a dedicated volunteer at the Jefferson Literacy Council ESL program and the Citizenship testing program.
Pat was a fan of sci-fi and never missed an episode of Star Trek or the Saturday night Svengooli movie program.
Pat was born in Milwaukee to Willis Hugh Otterson and Jeanne Louise Malone, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her long-time partner and wife, Sharon A. Koski.
Pat is survived by her sister Mary F. Otterson, brothers William J.(Linda)Otterson, John J. (Carol)Otterson, a niece Delilah(Alexa) Otterson, and nephew Joseph(Abhilasha ) Otterson. Pat is further survived by her former sister-in-law Muriel Hoeksema.
Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.
The family expresses our deepest gratitude to Jenny, Pat's hospice nurse who brought compassionate care and joy to Pat's life in the past few months.
