Patricia A. (Kennedy) Heiden

Watertown, WI - Patricia Ann Heiden, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on March 29, 2023, in Watertown.
Born on January 14, 1937, in Madison, Patricia was a lifelong resident of Watertown. Patricia was a proud graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1955. After graduation, she began her career as an X-ray technician at Watertown Memorial Hospital, where she worked for 43 years before retiring in 1998.
In her free time, Patricia enjoyed embroidery, reading murder mysteries, and watching crime shows and movies, as well as shopping on QVC. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, Sarah and Joseph, who were the light of her life. She took great pride in their accomplishments and loved watching them grow and learn.
Patricia is survived by her loving family, including her son John (Jean) Heiden, estranged son James (Sue) Heiden, and daughter Annette (Gary) Fisk. She was the proud grandmother of Megan (Mollie) Heiden, Kyle Heiden, Ryan (Krystina) Heiden, Sarah Fisk, Joseph (Lexi Shannon) Fisk, and Ashley Heiden. Patricia was also blessed with a great-grandson, Hayes Fisk. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Lynna Heiden, sister-in-law Penny Kennedy, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Kennedy and Mildred Kleinert Kennedy, her brother Thomas Kennedy, and her son Timothy Heiden.
