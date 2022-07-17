Pamela L. (Parker) Brassfield

Johnson Creek, WI - Pamela Lee Brassfield won her battle with brain cancer to enter her eternal home with Jesus on July 15, 2022 at the age of 73. Pam was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and Mema. She was born on March 18, 1949 the daughter of Leo and June (Schauer) Parker at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI.
Pam was baptized on April 10, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield and later confirmed on May 19, 1963. Pam's confirmation verse was Matthew 10:32 Jesus said: Whoever acknowledges me before men, I will also acknowledge him before my Father in heaven.
Pam and Bob were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church on January 13, 1973. God blessed with two children, Rob and Becky.
Pam was very active at her church, St. Paul Lutheran in Lake Mills, WI. Over the years, she sang in the choir, played hand bells, helped in the office and sat in her favorite row with her Bob on Saturday nights. She loved to travel with Bob, listen to the Chicago Cubs on her AM radio, read mystery books and go on convertible cruises. Pam retired from American Family Insurance after 28 years in the Customer Billing/American Family Financial Services divisions.
In addition to her parents, Leo and June, Pam was preceded in death by her in-laws Elvis and Dorothy Brassfield, and sister-in-law Diane Brassfield.
Pam is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob; children, Rob of Madison, WI and Becky (Corey) Pederson; her grandchildren, Caleb, Kelsey, Caden and Conall of Omaha, NE. Pam's brothers, Paul (Diane) Parker of Westfield, WI and Phillip (Belinda) Parker of Pardeeville, WI and Peter (Mary) Parker of Beaver Dam, WI; brothers-in-law, John (Elizabeth) Brassfield of Marshall, WI and David (Linda) Brassfield of Pepin, WI. Pam is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephew.
Pam's Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with lunch to follow. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until the time of services at the church.
Private family burial will be in St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School or Lakeside Lutheran High School.