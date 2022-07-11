Clyman, WI - Pamela J. Lehr, 58, of Clyman, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Pamela Jean Moe was born on October 26, 1963 to Norris and Shirley (Olson) Moe in Rockford, IL.
On June 28, 2008 she married Gregory Lehr in Watertown. She was a graduate of Parker High School in Janesville. Pam worked in retail as well as a caregiver in the Watertown community.
Pam enjoyed spending time playing games on her phone. She really liked watching the Hallmark and Lifetime channels, Reba, Golden Girls, Green Bay Packers and Horror movies on T.V. She was a fan of Elvis and Dale Earnhardt. Pam was an animal lover and loved her pets.
Pam is survived by her husband Greg of Clyman; son, Nathan (Fiancée Brooke Weber) Muth of Watertown; daughter, Nicole Sweeney of Watertown; stepchildren: Kyle (Kinsey) Lehr of Freedom, Kenneth Lehr of Sullivan, Kody (Denise) Lehr of Sullivan; 14 grandchildren; two brothers: Richard (Coleen) Moe of Savannah, GA, and Don Moe of Beloit; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.
