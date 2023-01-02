Owen R. Zingler

April 13, 2004 - December 27, 2022

Watertown, WI - Owen Robert Zingler passed away at home, on December 27, 2022, at the age of 18, after a struggle with mental illness and addiction. Owen was born to parents Tracy and Becky Zingler, on April 13, 2004. He was known for his goofy personality and infectious smile.

To plant a tree in memory of Owen Zingler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.