Owen R. Zingler

Watertown, WI - Owen Robert Zingler passed away at home, on December 27, 2022, at the age of 18, after a struggle with mental illness and addiction. Owen was born to parents Tracy and Becky Zingler, on April 13, 2004. He was known for his goofy personality and infectious smile.
During his school years, Owen participated in wrestling, tennis, cross country, soccer, and he loved to workout at the local YMCA. Owen also loved fishing, kayaking, and riding the ATV at his family's property in Oxford, WI. Owen is missed by his 2 dogs; Hurley and Nova and his 2 cats; Millie and Kitten.
Owen is survived by his loving parents, Tracy and Becky; his sister, Madlyn; his grandparents: Robert Zingler and Sharon Gossett, Michael and Shari Manke, and Donald Moser; his aunts, uncles, and cousins: Tammy and Rob Pyka and their children, Paige and Maggie, Kerri and Randy Pyka and their children, Austin and Abbie, Jeremy Moser, Jacob Manke and his daughter, Easten, and Megan Manke.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 5 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Smith officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.https://nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Owen will be greatly missed, and he was taken away from us way too soon.
