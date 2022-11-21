Nichole R. "Nikki" Zwieg

Watertown, WI - Nichole Renee Zwieg passed away at Watertown Regional Medical Center early Sunday, November 20, 2022, from a heart attack.
She was born to Lester Zwieg, Jr. and Susan (Frentzel) Zwieg. She became a brittle diabetic at age 9. She survived 21 years with transplanted kidneys and pancreas. She faced her many health challenges with grace, courage and trust in her Savior Jesus.
Nikki is survived by her father and brother, Christopher. She also is survived by uncles: Ron (Joyce) Zwieg, Gary Zwieg, Michael Zwieg,and Leo Frentzel, aunts: Darlene (Robert) Klecker, Nancy (Steven) West, Marcia (Dale) Wruck, Sally (Steve) Heiser, Annette (Larry) Kuehn, Peggy Hisel, Lisa Kretschmann, and Judy Fossman, a sister-at-heart Dawn (Mike) Degner, many cousins, friends, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1995, grandparents: Lester, Sr. and Irene Zwieg and Leo and Barb Frentzel, uncles Terry and Bobby Zwieg, and aunts Kathy Cortez and Joanne Steffen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Mark's Ev. Luth. Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, St. Mark's Church, or St Jude's Research Hospital. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
