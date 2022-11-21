Nichole R. "Nikki" Zwieg
December 18, 1972 - November 20, 2022

Watertown, WI - Nichole Renee Zwieg passed away at Watertown Regional Medical Center early Sunday, November 20, 2022, from a heart attack.

