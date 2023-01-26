Watertown, WI - Neil L. Lindemann, 73, of Watertown, passed away on January 22, 2023.
Neil Lorenz Lindemann was born on July 31, 1949, in Watertown, the son of Lorenz and Erna (Maasz) Lindemann. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1968. Neil was employed at Cooper Power Systems in Waukesha as a Senior Proposal Product Specialist for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville and enjoyed singing in the choir. Neil was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed archery, gardening, and playing cards.
Neil is survived by his daughters, Meliza (Ryan) Ritacca, Amanda (Dan) Turkoske, and Sarah (Joel) Polzin; grandchildren, Alekzander Ritacca, Korbin Turkoske, Lillian Polzin and Lincoln Polzin; mother to his children, Mary Lindemann; as well as other relatives and friends.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 29, at 1 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Titus Buelow officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11 a. m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Stephen's Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
