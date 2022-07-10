Watertown, WI - Marie grew up on her parent's (Henry & Edna (nee Klug) Eske) farm with her four siblings (Grace, Walter, Diane & Larry ) in Ashippun, Wisconsin.
Marie graduated from Oconomowoc High School, and married another Ashippun local, Benjamin Pankow, shortly after graduation. Marie and Ben raised nine children (Mark (Judith Finer), Donna (the late Larry Engstad), Myron (Debbie), Dean (Laurie), John, Cheryl (Tim Roets), Chris (Paul Boettcher), June (aka Pixie) Spoerl, and Neil (Suzanne)), and they lived in various parts of Wisconsin, including Silver Lake, West Bend, and Hartford. Marie was well known in the Hartford area from working as a waitress at Bublitz's Family Restaurant, and also at the W.B. Place Tannery Restaurant. After Ben passed away in 2002, Marie sold the family home in Hartford and relocated to an apartment in Watertown, where she resided until the time of her death, at age 91, on June 30, 2022. Marie attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown, and volunteered at the Watertown Memorial Hospital, Highland House Senior Living Home in Watertown, and Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. In addition to volunteering, Marie also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and reminiscing about her life growing up on the farm.
Marie is survived by her 9 children, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, and many other relatives and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, and brother, Robert, who died at a young age.
A memorial service will be held in July of next year (2023). See the Church and Chapel Funeral Home website for further details - www.churchandchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Pankow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.