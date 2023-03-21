Nancy M. (Winkler) Engelbrecht

May 29, 1935 - March 18, 2023
Watertown, WI - Nancy M. Engelbrecht, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Engelbrecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
May 29, 1935 - March 18, 2023
Watertown, WI - Nancy M. Engelbrecht, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
A mass of christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Wanta officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to American Diabetes Association, Dementia Society of America, or American Cancer Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Nancy Marie Winkler was born on May 29, 1935, in Watertown, the daughter of Arnold and Blanche (nee Richter) Winkler. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1953. Nancy married Allen L. Engelbrecht on May 9, 1959 at St Henry Catholic Church. She worked at Village Blacksmith for a brief period of time before joining the Watertown Daily Times. She worked there for over 30 years as a secretary and proofreader, retiring in 2005.
Nancy was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her granddaughters. Nancy was their biggest cheerleader and was always at their games and events. Nancy enjoyed attending concerts and dancing. She was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her children, Judith Engelbrecht of Watertown; Brian (Wendy) Engelbrecht of Watertown; grandchildren, Sarah Martin of Portage; Dr. Deborah (D. Christopher) Liechty of Lake Havasu, AZ; Amy (Mike) Milton of Watertown; Melissa (Tja) Ramsey of Deerfield; as well as great-grandchildren, Nicholas Milton, Brileigh Milton, Audrina Milton, Kynslee Milton, Ariyah Milton, Rainer Liechty, Idella Liechty, Remington Ramsey; sister, Rita Jensch.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Helen Mundt, Joan Winkler, Robert Winkler, and Louis Winkler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Park Terrace Memory Care and Commonheart Hospice for their compassionate care of Nancy.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.