Mo H. Yang

Watertown, WI - Passed away at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital on December 16, 2022 age 82 years. Mo was born March 8, 1940 in Laos. Mo married Cher Yang in 1964, together they have six children, all boys. In 1976 they came to the United States, as they were sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. Mo is preceded in death by her husband Cher, who passed away in 2018 and a son; Dou Yang who passed away in 2002. Mo is survived by children; Ton (Nou Lo) Yang, Xay (Taeng Bundit), Mola, Cheng and Xao, grandchildren, Bryan, Nicholas, Tswvfeng, Yupheng, Sabrina, Ala and Natalyn. She is also survived by her siblings Cher Pao Her, Nyia Neng Her, Xao Her, Cher Her, Cua Her, Yua Her, Maily Her, Phoua Her, Pang Her, Ang Her.
Mo loved her garden and could be seen at various locations in Madison and Watertown selling her vegetables and art work. She was a great mother and will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Above all, she loved to spend time with family and friends.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth Street, Watertown from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Rev. Carina Schiltz officiating. Interment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service.