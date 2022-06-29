Oceanside, CA - OCEANSIDE, CA. - Michael Thomas Chwala passed away on June 7,2022 at the age of 63 in Oceanside, CA. with his wife Karen and son Damien at his side. Michael was born June 10,1958 in Watertown, WI. Son of Thomas Chwala who preceded him in death, and Shirley Zubke (Wineland). He attended Watertown Senior High. He then joined the United States Marines.
Michael (Chugdog) proudly served as a United States Marine form 21 years and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East during his service. His family never tired of hearing stories of his travels and adventures. Once a Marine always a Marine, and Michael wore that badge with honor and integrity throughout his life. Semper FI. He was an amazing chef, could make just about anything. He enjoyed fishing with the boys and hunting, also enjoyed going to the Padres games. Cannot forget his love/hate relationship with his Green Bay Packers. He was an avid walker and participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-day for many years. He was such an amazing father, husband, Marine, and friend to countless people.
Michael is survived by his wife Karen, son Damien (Raven) Chwala, stepsons Christopher and Brian Irick (Jeremy) and grandchildren Mackenzie and Wiley Irick. Also survived by his mother Shirley (Edward) Zubke, siblings Kenneth (Rosemary) Chwala, Patrick (Holly) Chwala, Larry (Tammy) Chwala, Randy (Katye) Chwala, Dale (Dawn) Zubke, Dean (Karrie) Zubke, Deb (Ev) Landowski, Marv (Becky) Schoenherr, Scott (Pam) Schoenherr. Karrie (Dave) Wehunt, Wanda (Dale) Austin, Shawn (Heather) Strasburg.
Michael will have his final rest at Miramar Military Cemetery.
