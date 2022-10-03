Watertown, WI - Michael H. Weihert, 60, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Michael was born on June 28, 1962, in Watertown, the son of Harvey and Ethel (Suchomel) Weihert. He married the love of his life Helen Porzky on March 18, 1989, and the couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage. He worked all his life on the family farm, which was his passion. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and participating and attending horse pulls. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Helen, sisters Karen (Dennis) Binning and Tammy Weihert (Russ), and brother Jeff (Dena) Weihert, special nephew Andy (Sarah) Weihert, and 2 grand Nephews. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 nieces Tiffany Binning and Tori Weller.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson Presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 12:30pm until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
