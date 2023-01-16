Michael Guy Carl
December 31, 1973 - January 7, 2023

Watertown, WI - Michael Guy Carl, age 49 of Watertown, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, just before noon at Marquardt Health Center surrounded by family and friends. He succumbed to an aggressive brain cancer after having the first tumor removed in June of 2017.