Michael G. Carl

Watertown, WI - Michael Guy Carl, age 49 of Watertown, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 7, 2023, just before noon at Marquardt Health Center surrounded by family and friends. He succumbed to an aggressive brain cancer after having the first tumor removed in June of 2017.
Michael was born in Towson, Maryland in the early morning hours of December 31, 1973. He lived with his parents for the first couple of years in Hartford County Maryland before the family moved to Bellbrook, Ohio (4 yrs.) then to Low Point, Illinois (4 yrs.) and on to Alton, Illinois (8 yrs.), and finally moving to Watertown in August 1990, and graduated from Watertown High School in 1992. He then attended Maranatha Baptist Bible College (Maranatha University) earning a degree in Elementary Education and taught third grade in Schaumburg, Illinois for several years. Michael moved to Decatur, Illinois where he worked for AT&T as a customer service representative and became a Foster Parent before moving home in 2017 due to increasing seizures caused by the tumor. Michael had been active in a church in both Schaumburg and Decatur, Illinois and was a member of River Valley Alliance Church where he served in the AWANA children's program.
Michael is survived by his parents, Maynard G and Diana M. Carl of Watertown; an older sister Rebecca L. (David) Usakowski (two sons, Hunter & Camden) of Summit, Illinois; two younger brothers, Matthew (Sarah) Carl (three sons Logan, Quinton & Wesley) of West Allis; and Maynard (Sarah) Carl (three sons and four daughters: Raymond, Elizabeth, Rachael, Hannah, Grace, William & Philip) of Watertown. He is further survived by his aunt Maralynn (Joe) Crouse of Callaway, Maryland; Gary (Louise) Dean of Cameron, Missouri other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents, Milo (Imajean) Carl of BelAir, Maryland and maternal Grandparents, Clifford (Christine) Dean of Dixon, Illinois; an aunt, Betty Dean of Decatur, Illinois and an uncle LaVern Dean of Morrison, Illinois and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am at River Valley Alliance Church with Pastor Dave Zimmermann and Pastor Caleb Atkins presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin- Brain Cancer Research program would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family.