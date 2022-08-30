Watertown, WI - Michael Eugene "Mike" Saucke, 72 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee.
Mike was born October 22, 1949, in Des Moines, IA, the son of Eugene and Miriam (Marlenee) Saucke. In 1997, he married Patricia Martino and the couple were blessed with 3 beautiful children. Although they later separated, Mike and Patti remained good friends and were committed to raising their children together. Mike enjoyed a number of occupations, from pig farming to construction management, and later founded Trim Specialist Inc. in Watertown where he worked until retirement in 2009. In his free time, he loved watching sports, especially basketball and baseball. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was known to be an excellent baker and cook. His family considered his lasagna the best on the planet. Mike was generous to fault and had a dry, witty sense of humor that could make anyone smile. Above all else, Mike's family meant the most to him and he spent as much time with them as he could. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by: his mother Miriam Saucke; children Mackenzie Saucke, Macy Saucke, and Daniel Saucke; siblings Stephen (Lisa) Saucke, Gregory (Deanna) Saucke and Brian Saucke; and the mother of his children Patricia Yergens. Mike is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his father Eugene in 2009.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown. A memorial service will also be held 11:00 AM on Saturday October 15, 2022, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Phelps, WI. Mike will be laid to rest in Phelps Cemetery following the memorial service.
