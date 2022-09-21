Neosho, WI - Melvin Paul Lemke, age 91 of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown, WI, with his loving family by his side.
Melvin was born on August 9, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI to Paul A. R. and Clara I.A. (nee Schlei) Lemke. Melvin was united in marriage to Betty Ann Lentz on April 16, 1955 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ashippun, WI. Melvin began working at Carnation Company, now known as Silgan, forking cans into a boxcar and eventually became a lift truck operator, retiring after 45 years. He was also a lifelong farmer who enjoyed planting, gardening, and always looked forward to the Saturday farmers market in Hustisford, WI.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Lemke; daughters, Janet (Allen) Thurow and Debbie (David) Tway, both of Neosho; grandchildren, Daisy and Tiffany Davison, Stephanie (Jake) Splan, and Stephen Tway; great grandsons, Braiden Splan and Hunter Zastrow; siblings-in-law, William (Elsie) and Judy Lentz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman (Cecilia) and Kenneth (Audrey) Lemke; sister, Dorothy (Victor) Haubenschild and infant sister Lemke; parents-in-law, William and Florence (nee Bratz) Lentz; brothers-in-law, Roy (Ellen), Roger (Virginia), Ronald, Allen (Marilyn) and Gordon Lentz; and sister-in-law, Arleen (Clarence) Hesprich.
Funeral Services for Melvin will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford , Wisconsin 53027, with Rev. Gary Tillmann officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. Noon -1:15 p.m. Private interment in Glenview Memorial Gardens, in Ixonia, WI. Contributions in memory of Melvin are appreciated to a charity of one's choice.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shismonfuneralhome.com, ph#262-673-9500
