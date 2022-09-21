Melvin Paul Lemke

August 9, 1931 - September 17, 2022

Neosho, WI - Melvin Paul Lemke, age 91 of Neosho, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown, WI, with his loving family by his side.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Lemke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.