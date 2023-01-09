Melvin L. Hundt
February 10, 1938 - January 7, 2023

Neosho, WI - Melvin L. Hundt, age 84, of Neosho, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center, in Hartford, Wisconsin.

