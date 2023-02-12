Melissa A. (Wallendal) Manke
Buy Now

March 10, 1939 - February 10, 2023

Watertown, WI - Melissa A. Manke, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Park Ridge in Watertown.

To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Manke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.