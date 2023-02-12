Melissa A. (Wallendal) Manke

March 10, 1939 - February 10, 2023
Watertown, WI - Melissa A. Manke, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Melissa Ann Wallendal was born March 10, 1939, in Watertown, the daughter of Jacob and Hattie (nee Oestreich) Wallendal. Melissa lived most of her younger years in Oconomowoc, Okauchee, and Milwaukee. She graduated from Okauchee grade school and South Division High School in Milwaukee. Melissa was employed at Basoc Inc. in Milwaukee before her marriage. On September 10, 1960, Melissa married Alvin A. (Mike) Manke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. They moved to Watertown where she lived all of her married life. On July 1, 1961, they were lovingly blessed to have their only child, Karen Lee. She loved most being a stay-at-home wife and mother. Melissa later worked for Marquardt Manor, retiring in 1998.
Melissa was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, their Ladies Aid, and helped by assembling monthly bulletins, attended bible studies, and helped with Meals on Wheels.
She was a girl scout in her grade school years, was passionate about donating blood, loved Badger football, and was a huge Brett Favre fan. She enjoyed swimming and walking. Melissa loved being with her dear family, Karen, Hope, and Ralph. She dog-sat for three loving dogs of Ralph and Karen: Jennie, Molly, and Sadie, and lastly visiting with Maggie.
Melissa enjoyed lunches and coffee with her special friends. She loved the railroad group who regularly met for breakfast at Hardee's. They were a great group of Trainmen.
Melissa is survived by her dear daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ralph Wandersee of Watertown; loving granddaughter, Hope Wandersee, of Little Canada, MN; nephew, Richard (Patti) Schmidt; great-nephew, Zackariah Schmidt, all of Burlington; sister-in-law, Frances Schlesner; brother-in-law, Glenn Manke, all of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Melissa was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin (Mike) on April 14, 2003; her parents, Jacob and Hattie Wallendal; mother- and father-in-law, Alvin Sr. and Ella (nee Radtke) Manke; three sisters, Lorraine Schmidt, Noreda, and Selma Wallendal; sister-in-law, Carol Wallace; four brothers-in-law, Richard Schmidt, David Manke, Gene Schlesner, and Arnold Wallace.
Our family wishes to thank the entire staff at Park Ridge for caring for Mom - and the Hospice team, especially Carin, Stephanie, and Barb for the care and support for our family.
We love you Mom.
