Lake Mills, WI - Maurice L. Kottwitz, 91, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Brook Gardens Place surrounded by his family.
Maurice was born on August 11, 1931, in Milford, Wisconsin, the son of the late Herman and Norma (Schmidt) Kottwitz.
Maurice married the love of his life Edith Brown on June 7, 1953, at the Immanuel Evangelical United Brethren Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin and were married for 68 years. She passed on October 5, 2021.
Maurice grew up farming on the family homestead until 1965, worked at Wollin Silos for a short period, then worked for 28 years at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson, Wisconsin until his retirement in 1995.
Maurice was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Maurice enjoyed bowling, playing cards, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, and his greatest pleasure polka and square dancing with his wife, making the dance hall circuits in Ixonia, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, and Watertown.
Survivors include three sons, Rick (Connie), Randy (Jamie), DuWayne (Debbie); one daughter, Cindy (Scott) Bartelt; four grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Noah, and Chloe Kottwitz; other relatives and friends.
Maurice was also preceded in death by one brother, Gordon, and his sister Marlene Scheel.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or the Jefferson County Humane Society.