Geneva, IL - Mary (LeMacher) Harshbarger, age 67, of Geneva, Illinois passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 18, 1954, in Watertown, Wisconsin, the daughter of Larry and Betty (Grulke) LeMacher.
Mary graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and attended the College of DuPage in Dupage, Illinois. She worked in the Geneva School District as a school secretary for many years. Mary also held the secretary position for her Home-Owners Association in Geneva. She loved nature, gardening, fishing, golfing, the outdoors, and traveling. She was a rummage sale connoisseur and could spot a 4x5 garage sale sign at any given moment. She took great pride in being a wonderful wife and devoted mother to Denise. One of her greatest enjoyments in life was spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dennis; children: Mike (Vicki) Harshbarger of Watertown, Deb (Scott) Dimler of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and Denise (Cliff) Mottl of North Aurora, Illinois; grandchildren Tiffany (Ryan) Nelson; Michael, Lauren, and Leeanne Harshbarger; Alex, Isaac, and Emma Dimler; Cody Mottl; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Wayne (Ellie) LeMacher of Fort Atkinson Wisconsin, Linda (Steve) Blaser of Watertown, Wisconsin, Frank (Jeannie) LeMacher of Waterloo, Wisconsin; and cousins, nieces, nephews and valued friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and son Todd Harshbarger.
A visitation for Mary will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:30 until the time of her memorial service at 11:30 am at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. 5th Street, Watertown, Wisconsin.
Burial will be held at a later date at Glenview Memorial Park in Ixonia, Wisconsin.
A celebration of life for Mary will be held at a later date in Geneva, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The American Heart Association in Mary's honor, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.