Mary L. Krueger

October 10, 1951 - March 25, 2023
Watertown, WI - Mary L. (Barrett) Krueger, 71, of Watertown, passed away on March 25, 2023
October 10, 1951 - March 25, 2023
Watertown, WI - Mary L. (Barrett) Krueger, 71, of Watertown, passed away on March 25, 2023
Mary Louise "Lou" (Barrett) Krueger was born on October 10, 1951 in Michigan, the daughter of Harold F and Elizabeth (Betty) J Barrett. She was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She worked for 10 years as a private secretary after high school before starting a family. She then chose to stay at home for 10 years raising her 3 children. When the children were all in school full time she worked for 20 years as a para-professional at Douglas School in the Watertown School District. She retired in 2010 to be a full time Grandma caring for her first grandchild. She then went on to babysitting and caring for many other grandchildren on a daily basis.
On May 26, 1973, she married Jim Krueger at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown who proceeded her in death in October, 2021 after 48 years of marriage.
Mary was very family oriented and was an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
It made her so happy to be planning a family dinner, trip up north or vacation. She loved reading and going for walks. She took up knitting again so she could enjoy with her daughters and grandchildren. Her friends were very important to her and enjoyed spending time with them as much as she could.
Mary is survived by her Son, Matthew (Lindsay) Krueger of San Francisco, CA and grandchildren, Tyler, Harper and Matthew Krueger; Daughter, Kathryn (Andy) Daugs of Hartland, WI and grandchildren, Juliana, Elliot and Isaac Daugs; Daughter, Jennifer (Mitch) Weed of Slinger, WI and grandchildren, Emerson, Isla and Micah Weed.
Siblings, Joanne (Ed) Schmidt of Watertown, WI; Jim (Ann) Barrett of Upper St. Clair, PA.
Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Kathy (Tom) King of Watertown, Carol (Bruce) Martin of Watertown, Mary (Mark) Scherer of Beaver Dam, Beth (Greg) Thrams of Watertown and Joan Wesenberg of Surprise, AZ; brothers-in-law Ken Krueger of Watertown, Joseph (Kim) Krueger of Ixonia and Bob "Giz" (Kristy) Krueger of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty Barrett as well as her in-laws Robert and Mary Krueger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Michael Wanta officiating. Innichement will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin would be appreciated. Donations can be made at www.childrenswi.org. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.