Mary Jane (Horvat) "Jane" Kristapovich

Lake Mills, WI - Mary "Jane/Nana" Kristapovich, 85, of Lake Mills passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
She was born on September 27, 1937, to the late John and Mary (Dobish) Horvat in Willard, WI.
She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
Jane married Paul Kristapovich on January 25, 1958.
She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul.
Jane worked at APV Crepaco for 25 years.
In her spare time, Nana enjoyed sewing and doing decoupage. She also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherwoman and gardener. She liked to travel and was a great cook.
Survivors include Paul, her husband of 65 years; children, William (Carol) Kristapovich of St. Peters, MO; Debra (Brian Ferris) Kristapovich of West Salem, WI; Kay (Darrel Yohnk) Kristapovich of Summit, WI; and Paul Kristapovich III of Mc Farland, WI; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; two brothers Chuck (Ruth Stroud) Horvat of Cambria WI, and John Horvat of West Allis, WI.
She was also preceded in death by her brother Willy Horvat and sister-in-law Mary Horvat.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Claussen Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 12 noon.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
Special thanks to Commonheart Hospice of Watertown especially Heather and Jill for their phenomenal care and assistance.
If desired, memorials in Jane's name may be made to Commonheart Hospice of Watertown or St. Vincent de Paul of Lake Mills.