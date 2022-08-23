Watertown, WI - Mary J. Schuett, of Watertown, passed away August 21, 2022, at Park Ridge Assisted Living in Watertown.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon with Rev. Daniel S. Repp officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Mary Jane Schuett was born August 22, 1943, at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown. She was the daughter of Martin and Viola (nee Tietz) Schuett. She was baptized on October 13,1943. Mary attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Lebanon and was confirmed on April 14, 1957. She attended Watertown High School and has been a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. She enjoyed embroidery and word search puzzles. Mary was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.
Mary is survived by sisters, Beverly (Robert) Sell of Watertown; Valerie (Michael) Lessner of Watertown; brother Daryl (Joanne) Schuett of Fort Meyers, FL, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne Werth.
Family would like to thank the staff at Park Ridge Assisted Living and Marquardt Hospice. Also, Pastor Repp for his prayers and visits, as well as Patricia Frank.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon or Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com