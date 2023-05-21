Watertown, WI - Mary H. Hoppe, 101 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
Mary was born June 13, 1921, in Watertown, the daughter of Irvin and Helen (Roch) McHugh. She was a 1939 graduate of Watertown High School. In June of 1942, Mary was united in marriage with Herbert Hoppe at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the couple shared many happy years together farming in the Richwood area. She was very proud to have lived on the family farm on Provimi Road for her whole life. Mary was a devout member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown. She was also a member of the Richwood area Homemaker's Club, and she enjoyed talking with her friends. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed gardening, and raising and selling chickens. Above all else, family was Mary's life, and she treasured every moment she spent with them.
Mary is survived by: her children Richard (Cindy) Hoppe and David (Jan) Hoppe; grandchildren Jason (Annette) Shearier, Danielle (Kyle) Talbert, Dustin (Katy) Hoppe, Bethany (Corby) Stallman, Dana (Adam) Warsh; 13 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert, daughter Kathleen Shearier, and sister Marguerite Klinger, and brother-in-law Lavern Klinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Watertown with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mary will be laid to rest at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery following the service.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
