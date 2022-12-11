February 12, 1934 - December 8, 2022
Brookfield, WI - Mary Ann Cahoon, 88, of Brookfield, formerly of Watertown, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Thursday December 15th at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of the service at Noon. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister FuneralHome and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be given at www.hafemeisterfh.com [hafemeisterfh.com].
Mary Ann Zoellick was born February 12, 1934, in Watertown, daughter of Milo and Erna (nee Schultz) Zoellick. Mary Ann married Elwood "Woody" Cahoon on December 29, 1951, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2002, after 50 years of marriage. Mary Ann later married Gordon "Gordy" Knoshal on December 17, 2004, at First CongregationalUnited Church of Christ. He preceded her death on September 2, 2015. Mary Ann worked her way from secretaryto becoming the Vice President of Condes Corporation. She also owned Woody's Goody's in Largo, FL with Woody. Mary Ann also sold Mary Kay products. She enjoyed gardening and cleaning and loved animals. In her younger years, Mary Ann bowled in bowling leagues.
Mary Ann is survived by children, Susan Stasinski and Brian (Lynne) Cahoon; grandchildren, Carrie (Daniel) Anderson, Tracy (Marie Zalud Cahoon) Cahoon, Aaron (Stephanie Burton) Stasinski, Kelly (Samantha Larson) Cahoon, Ryan (Stacy Burns) Stasinski; great-grandchildren, Sean, Marissa, Giada, Zosia, Ridley; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Rabbach; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann is further preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Kassube; brother, Robert Zoellick.
