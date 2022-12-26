Mary A. Noon

October 14, 1928 - December 19, 2022
Watertown, WI - Mary Ann Noon (Byrne), age 94, passed away on Monday afternoon December 19, 2022 at Marquardt assisted living. She will be deeply missed by Robert (her husband), her family and friends.
Mary Ann Byrne was born on October 14, 1928 in Watertown, daughter of Raphael and Francis (Paulik) Byrne. Mary attended St. Bernard's school and graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. She worked at the Watertown Daily Times as a proofreader until Robert Noon swept her off her feet after a blind date. Little did she know they would be married for 71 happy, devoted years.
Together they had six children: John (Mary Pat Henman) Noon of Bluemound WI, Barbara (Bill Salmon) Noon of Asheville NC, Mary (Jay) Dietrich of Delafield WI, Kate Noon (deceased) Noon, Bernadette (Dave Wallace) Noon of Boulder CO, and Margaret Pavelic (deceased, survived by husband Peter, Grafton WI), and her four grandchildren; Paul (Cristina Botero) Dietrich of Naperville IL and their two children Martín and Elena, Peter (Ashley) Dietrich of Mequon WI, Nick (Josh Stanke) Pavelic of Milwaukee and Alex Pavelic of Pasadena CA.
The first thing you noticed about Mary was her bright smile, positive disposition and her love of an extended conversation with family and visitors. She welcomed people into her life and home. She loved to cook, always preparing a fabulous meal for routine and special occasions, and continually fretting that she did not have enough food to satisfy everyone. We always had to pray when potatoes were served.
Her love of preparing food extended to the Watertown community: she was instrumental in starting Watertown's Meals on Wheels program. In a classic example of you reap what you sow, she and Robert depended on a charitable meal delivery service for their last year or two.
Her family was the center of her life and she cherished her relationships with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews. She poured her energy into raising her children. She was an unbelievable seamstress sewing epic Halloween costumes in their early years and for her grandsons Nick and Alex, deploying her creativity to create a range of costumes and props for 4-H activities, and helping her daughters sew clothes, curtains and other household items. She served as chauffer and cheerleader for their many activities.
She was intensely interested in her genealogy and visited and corresponded with relatives in Ireland. She was always available to help her family and friends.
She always enjoyed singing, participating in the St. Bernards' Cecilian Choir and the resurrection choir among others and listening to classical music, most especially Gordon Hinkley's 'Invitation to Beauty' on WTMJ. The house was alive with the sound of music. She transmitted her love of music to her children, teaching them the subtleties and joys of harmony: in part to deflect impending dishwashing fights.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Frances Byrne, her daughters Kate Noon and Maggie Pavelic, and her siblings Rose Burke, Gert Peirick, and John Byrne.
A visitation from 10-11 am on Saturday January 14th at Saint Bernard church with service to follow. Internment of ashes will follow immediately at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to Watertown Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice in Mary's memory or perform a random act of kindness.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
