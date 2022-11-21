August 7, 1928 - November 19, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving
husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family.
Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7, 1928 in Watertown, WI to Edward and Julia Neuman.
She attended schools in Watertown until she met her "Eddie" at a dance at Turner Hall which she
attended with her sister Ellen. On March 22, 1947 she married her sweetheart Edward J. Bankert at St. John's Lutheran parsonage in Ixonia. Their marriage was blessed with three children Phyllis Hanke (Dean), Edward L. (Shirley) and Linda Multhauf (Chris). They were blessed with seven grandchildren: Todd Hanke (Roselen), Timothy Hanke (Carrie), Amy Ernest (Brad), Melissa Williams (Dave), Samantha Diderrich (Justin), Shannon Multhauf, and Adam Multhauf (Nicole). They were also blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Matthew Marks, Emily Ernest, Brody Ernest, Dylan Hanke, Hunter and Easton Multhauf, and Caleb and Theo Diderrich.
Mary was a caring, thoughtful lady with a loving and joyful heart and always a sense of humor. Mary worked as a partner with her husband on a small farm in the town of Concord. Over their 67 years of marriage, they raised a variety of animals including dairy, beef, swine, goats, chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks and even peacocks. She also took care of a large garden and cooked wonderful meals all while working full time pressing shirts at Quick Cleaners in Oconomowoc. Her family always enjoyed the huge Christmas dinner which always included mom's famous éclair torte. Mary loved her Grandma role and with Grandpa they were always available to take care of grandkids on the farm. Mary loved to play cards, cook, dance and travel with Eddie. Together they visited most of the United States and quite a few foreign countries. Mary was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and being a member of Ladies Aid in which she served as President.
She is survived by her daughters Phyllis Hanke (Dean), Linda Multhauf, daughter-in-law Shirley Bankert along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her favorite grand-dog Sammy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eddie, son Edward L, son-in-law Chris Multhauf, brothers and sisters in laws Justin (Dolores), Eugene Adeline) and sister and brother-in-law Ellen (Eddie).
The family would like to extend a very big thanks to her special caregivers at Alden Estates of Jefferson the past six years which include Tracey, Cindy, Karen, and Cassie along with Rainbow Hospice. You are all "angels".
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church on Rockvale Road in Ixonia. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at the Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Concord.
Memorials may be made to St. John's or Rainbow Hospice.
The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want....Psalm 23
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
