August 26, 1932 - October 20, 2022
Watertown, WI - Marlyn M. Moratti, 90 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
Marlyn was born August 26, 1932 in Edgar, WI, the daughter of Jacob and Margaret (Gribowski) Christiansen. She attended school in the area. On October 29, 1960, Marlyn married Joseph Moratti in Schofield, WI, and the couple shared 50 years of marriage until his death in 2010. Marlyn worked at Allen Bradley for over 12 years doing administrative work, and later at AQS Hartland for 12 more years. In her free time, Marlyn enjoyed sewing, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She also liked to watch the Packers and was a NASCAR fan. Marlyn loved to garden and make flower arrangements. She was known for her delicious bakery and desserts, and talent at Bingo. Above all else, Marlyn cherished time spent with her children and her grandchildren.
Marlyn is survived by her sons Michael (Jacqueline Roh) Moratti and Jeffrey (Colleen Dunn) Moratti; grandchildren Katerina and Kenseth; siblings, Judy (Elverne) Schickert, Joan (Ronald) Dombroski, David (Bonnie) Christiansen, Faye (George) Mosher; and sister-in-law Betty Christiansen. Marlyn is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marlyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph, sisters Shirley Albrent and Bernadine Christiansen, and brothers Rueben Christiansen, Gordon (Ann) Christiansen, and Ronald (Ruth) Christiansen.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlyn's name to AngelsGrace Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on October 28, 2022, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown with Fr. Vincent Brewer presiding. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Marlyn will be laid to rest at a private family service in Iron Mountain, MI, at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
