Marlene Raether
Buy Now

December 15, 1939 - December 11, 2022

Watertown, WI - Marlene Raether, 82, peacefully joined her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on December 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Marlene was born to Frank and Amanda (Degner) Hynek on December 15th, 1939 in Oconomowoc, Wi.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Raether as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.