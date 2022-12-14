Watertown, WI - Marlene Raether, 82, peacefully joined her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on December 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Marlene was born to Frank and Amanda (Degner) Hynek on December 15th, 1939 in Oconomowoc, Wi.
Marlene graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957. She met the love of her life, George Raether, and they were married on February 7, 1959. Together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage. George passed February 14, 2012.
Marlene has worked for H&R Block for the past 55 years. Marlene was Franchise Owner of the Watertown office from 1994 to 2004 and then stayed on working until 2022.
Marlene was a Jaycette, where she served as a State Director, President, Secretary, and Treasure during her involvement in the club. Marlene then joined the Watertown Lion's Club and has been a member for several years. She helped in various committees which served the Watertown area.
Marlene was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon where she served several terms as Secretary Treasurer. Marlene was very active in the PTL of the Immanuel Lutheran School where her children attended, she also assisted with the Wednesday hot lunch program.
Marlene was an excellent seamstress from making cheerleading outfits for the school to miniature bride dresses for her son's and daughter's weddings. She was an avid golfer and member of the Watertown Country Club since 1974 and held Ladies Club Champion for 8 of those years. Marlene also enjoyed bowling and played in 2 leagues during her retirement.
Marlene is survived by her son Kevin (Cynthia) Raether. Son-in-Law John Shuhmacher Watertown, grandchildren Katie (Anthony) Ireland Watertown, Kelly (Ryan) Romero Delevan, Carlee (Nate) Schuhmacher Denver and August Schuhmacher Watertown. Further Survived by her Great Grandchildren Shawn Patrick and Zachary George Ireland of Watertown, Sister-in-law Carole Hynek Oconomowoc, Brother and Sister-in-law Edward and Arlene Raether Waukesha. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Marlene is preceded in death by her husband George, daughter Cindy Schuhmacher, her parents Frank and Amanda Hynek, Step mother Esther Hynek, father and mother in law Edward and Verena Raether, Brother Charles (Chuck) Hynek, Sister Carol Niere, Brother Franklin Hynek in infancy and brother-in-law Melvin Niere.
The Raether family would like to thank her Special friend Donald "Don" McNaughton for his love, special care and support of Marlene. We would also like to thank Doctors and nurses at ProHealth Waukesha and the nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice along with the staff Heritage Homes for their special attention and care they provided for our mother.
Funeral Services will be will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon in Marlene's name for the Window Repair Fund.
Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.HafemeisterFH.com
