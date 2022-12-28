Marlene Joan Schoenwetter

October 17, 1940 - December 25, 2022

Beaver Dam, WI - Marlene Joan Schoenwetter, age 82 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Marvin's Manor in Waupun.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Schoenwetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.