Johnson Creek, WI - MARK O. JAEGER, 72 of Johnson Creek, went to be by his Savior's side on September 25, 2022. Mark was born on October 19, 1949, to Omar and Georgianne (Krueger) Jaeger of Ixonia. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Ixonia and continued his Christian education at Lakeside Lutheran High School and Bethany Lutheran College. After college, Mark proudly served his country by enlisting in the army during the Vietnam War from June of 1969 to December of 1970. He considered his military service one of the greatest honors of his life. Upon his return, he married Joyce (Braasch) of Ixonia on July 28th, 1973. The two were blessed with four children Rachael (Dusty) Johnson, Amanda (Joe) Buerger, Benjamin Jaeger (Susie), and Seth Jaeger (Rebekah). He greatly enjoyed spending time with his 12 grandchildren (Rowan, Maren, Beau, Cole, Jack, Max, Henry, Gideon, Norah, Silas, Lucy & Abel). They were his pride and joy. Mark was involved in many organizations in his life. He took pride in his many years as a master plumber. Mark served on committees for both Lakeside Lutheran High School and St. John's Jefferson as providing Christian education for his children was paramount. He supported veterans' groups such as the Wounded Warriors. Throughout his life, Mark loved spending time with his family up at the cabin. The camp cook, he provided stellar breakfasts for deer camp and ice fishing weekends. An adamant Wisconsin sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers. Loving music, he thoroughly enjoyed playing his trumpet with his family and singing in Male Chorus at St. John's. An honorable man, he was admired by those who knew him. He was an amazing example of Christian love to his family and friends.
Mark is survived by his wife, Joyce, his four children, his brothers Donald (Marjorie) Jaeger, Steven (Lois) Jaeger, Richard (Bonnie) Jaeger, Gail (Jeff) Buchta, Michael (Kris) Jaeger, Allen (Tracie) Jaeger, John (Tammie) Jaeger, Emily Blachard, and brothers-in-law Larry (Sherri) Braasch, Paul Schmidt, and Dean Melcher. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Judy Schmidt and Kathy Melcher, and brother Charles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28th, from 4:00-7:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Further visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am on Thursday, September 29th at St. John's Lutheran Church. The Christian Funeral will be held at 11:00 am. with the Rev. Joshua Martin officiating Graveside service with Military Honors will follow the funeral at Christberg Cemetery.
Donations in his honor may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Bethany Lutheran College.