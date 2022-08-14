Marjorie H. Kohlhoff

November 4, 1928 - August 11, 2022
Watertown, WI - Marjorie "Marge" "Gigi" H. Kohlhoff, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Park Terrace in Watertown.
November 4, 1928 - August 11, 2022
Watertown, WI - Marjorie "Marge" "Gigi" H. Kohlhoff, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Park Terrace in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated in lieu of flowers to the St. John's Stained Glass Renovation Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Marjorie Helen Uttech was born on November 4, 1928 to Fred and Helen (Block) Uttech in Park Ridge, IL. On June 12, 1946 she married Ken Kohlhoff at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She had worked at Veldhuizen Vending in Watertown for 25 years and later at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown.
Marge was very active in her church. She was a member of the Alter Guild, LWMS, was a Kindergarten Chapel Aid, and attended countless Bible classes over the years. She was the cornerstone of faith in her family. Marge was kind and sweet to everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Gigi is survived by her two children: Sherri (John) Damman of Oshkosh, Kevin (Vikki) Kohlhoff of Watertown; grandchildren: Courtney (Paul) Van Auken, Alissa (Nathan) Hunter, Mallory (Nate Haberkorn) Kohlhoff, Nicholas Heiden; great-granddaughters, Tizita Van Auken and Soliana Van Auken; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ken on February 11, 1990, brother Herbert (Pearl) Uttech; great-grandson Natnael Van Auken.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Park Terrace who loved her like family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.