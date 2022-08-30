Marjoria Kuerschner

June 24, 2022

Janesville, WI - On June 24, 2022, Marjorie "Marj" Marie Kuerschner passed away peacefully in her sleep in Janesville, Wisconsin, at the age of 93. Marj will long be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Marj was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, on April 13, 1929, to Theodore and Grace (Krause) Freitag. She graduated from Watertown High School.

