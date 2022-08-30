Marjoria Kuerschner

Janesville, WI - On June 24, 2022, Marjorie "Marj" Marie Kuerschner passed away peacefully in her sleep in Janesville, Wisconsin, at the age of 93. Marj will long be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Marj was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, on April 13, 1929, to Theodore and Grace (Krause) Freitag. She graduated from Watertown High School.
Marj married William "Bill" Kuerschner on May 6, 1950, in Watertown. They proved to be soul mates and remained crazy in love with each other up until his passing in 2018.
Together, Marj and Bill raised four children while living in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, before retiring to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Marj was an active member of her church for many years as well as a volunteer at the Regional Cancer Center in Oconomowoc. Marj spent many hours over the years enjoying a good book, gardening and playing bridge and golf. She also enjoyed cooking for friends and family and has passed on to her children many recipes which they enjoy to this day.
Marj also held a special place in her heart for animals. While she didn't need a pet in her life, Marj appreciated the important role a pet can play in the lives of others. Marj's love of animals lives on in her children and grandchildren, whose lives have been enriched by their four-legged friends.
Marj is survived by two daughters, Sue Edick, Tonasket, WA and Nancy (Rick) Delacenserie, Lexington, KY, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sons James "Jim" William Kuerschner and Thomas "Tom" William Kuerschner, her parents, sister and 5 brothers.
In loving memory of Marj, a memorial visitation will be held from 10 am on Wednesday, September 7, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross Street, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, until the time of service at 11 am. In honor of Marj, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association.
For over 10 years, Marj lived with the challenges of Alzheimer's disease which slowly stole her memory and then consumed her body. In her honor and all those who struggle with this disease, the following poem is shared:
ALZHEIMER POEM
By Owen Darnell
Do not ask me to remember,
Do not try to make me understand
Let me rest and know you're with me
Kiss my cheek and hold my hand
I'm confused beyond your concept
I am sad and sick and lost,
All I know is that I need you
To be with me at all cost.
Do not lose your patience with me
Do not scold or curse my cry
I can't help the way I'm acting
Can't be different though I try
Just remember that I need you
That the best of me is gone
Please don't fail to stand beside me
Love me til my life is done.
