Marion S. (nee Friese) Rupnow

March 28, 1930 - August 18, 2022

Horicon, WI - Marion S. Rupnow of Horicon, formerly of Juneau, was called to her eternal home on August 18, 2022 at the age of 92 years. She was born on March 28, 1930 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (nee Herman) Friese. Marion was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. On September 12, 1948, Marion married Harold A. Rupnow. They celebrated 69 years together. Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very devoted member of St. John's Ladies Aid.

