May 23, 1929 - October 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - Marion B. Krempien, 93 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Park Ridge assisted living in Watertown.
Marion was born May 23, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Erwin and Myrtle (Pavlik) Rohde. She married Jason Krempien in 1949 and the couple spent 50 years together until his death in 2000. Marion loved her family and was a true artist at heart. She ran her own ceramics studio, Marion's Inland Ceramics, something that she was very proud of. She was a life-long member of the Order of Eastern Star. In her free time, Marion enjoyed flowers and gardening, traveling with her family, spending time on the farm and taking care of her cats. She was a tough, independent woman whose example taught resilience to all those who knew her. Marion will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Marion is survived by: her nieces Cindy (Steve) Fry and Sandy (Kurt) Traeder; grand-nephews Kyle Traeder and Justin (Becky) Fry; grand-niece Taylor Fry; great-great nephew Brooks Fry; and special friend and neighbor Carrie (Doug) Will. Marion is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jason, brother Erwin (Virginia) Rohde, and great nephew Jason Traeder.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until the time of service at the church. Marion will be laid to rest at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Lebanon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon would be appreciated by the family.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
