Lake Mills, WI - Marilyn L. Derse, 91, Lake Mills, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
She was born on October 6, 1931 to the late Arnold and Elva (Metzner) Illian in Milwaukee, WI.
She graduated from Milwaukee North Division High School Class of 1949.
Marilyn married Robert Derse on November 8, 1952. Together, they owned and operated Derse's Village Square for over 20 years in Lake Mills. He died August 8, 2015.
Marilyn was the manager of the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store in Lake Mills for 28 years, and from that made many valuable friendships. She loved cardinals and enjoyed bird watching, gardening, reading, and playing cards with her family and friends. She also liked to cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers and Packers.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Penny) Derse, Daniel (Barbara) Derse, Tim (Kimberly) Derse, and Margaret "Peggy" (Jeff) Draeger; grandchildren Elizabeth Wolfe, Andrew (Kelly) Derse, Lindsay (Ivo) Urena, Samantha (Stephen) Wilson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings John Illian and Muriel Birk.
At her request, a picnic to celebrate her life will be held at a later date and details will be provided at that time.
Burial will be at Kroghville Cemetery..
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care and the loving staff at Timberwood Lodge in Lake Mills for their care and support. If desired, memorials may be directed to Rainbow Hospice Care or Jefferson County Humane Society.