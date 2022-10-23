October 13, 1935 - August 27, 2022

Watertown, WI - MARILYN ELIZABETH BRUNS, age 86 of Johnson Creek, received her crown of eternal life on August 27, 2022, surrounded by all of her daughters. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Marshall and Lucille (Malinowski) Gallot. She married Donald William Bruns on April 29, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.