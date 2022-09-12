Watertown/Cottage Grove, WI - Marian E. Carlson, 96 of Cottage Grove/Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital of Madison.
Marian was born on Christmas Day, 1925, in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Theodore J. and Elsie (Warnes) Koerner. She married Donald R. Carlson on July 16, 1950 at the Koerner Family residence in Watertown. Marian graduated from Watertown High School in 1943 and from the Milwaukee Business Institute of Milwaukee in 1945. She was employed by Otto Biefield Company and Shadbolt & Boyd Company in Milwaukee and by Carnation Genetics and Educational Assessment Service, Inc. in Watertown. She was a member of Martha Chapter #66, Order of Eastern Star at Jefferson, WI and a Past Matron of Watertown Chapter #44, O.E.S. She was a Past Mother Advisor for the Watertown Assembly Rainbow for Girls. Marian was also a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Watertown and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Cottage Grove, WI.
Marian is survived by: her daughters, Barb (Steve) Oestreicher of Harshaw, WI, Cynthia (Tom) Clay and Diane (Dan) Zoern both of Cottage Grove, WI; three granddaughters, Katie (Patrick) Pirwitz, Sarah (Nate) Dencker and Nicole (Scott) Liska; three grandsons, Tyler Zoern, Chris and Tim Clay; great-grandchildren, Alex Grandaw, Ben Dencker, Paige Dencker, Emily Pirwitz, Jack Pirwitz, Ceci Pirwitz, Hailey Liska, Jacob Liska, Everly Zoern and Emmett Zoern; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by: her husband in 2013; her parents; brother Theodore W.; sisters Dorothy Will and Pearl Hughes; and a granddaughter, Jessica Zoern.
Memorials may be given to the First Congregational Church of Watertown, Bryn Mawr
Presbyterian Church of Cottage Grove, Martha Chapter, Order of Eastern Star or the charity of
one's choice.
A private family service will be held and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery of Watertown.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.