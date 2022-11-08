Marget Jane (Kirchoff) "MJ" Hein

May 17, 1928 - November 3, 2022 Berryville, AR - Marget Jane Hein
Marget Jane Hein, age 94 of Berryville, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Marget Jane was born May 17, 1928, in Hustisford, Wisconsin to Edwin and Esther (Schmueckert) Kirchoff. She married LaJune (Bud) Hein October 14, 1950. This union brought forth four children. She worked at Hartford Memorial Hospital. Her hobbies and interests were knitting, crocheting, Pioneer Women and a routine beer with family or friends. MJ was a member of First Christian Church of Berryville, Arkansas. Marget is preceded in death by her parents, husband, LaJune “Bud” Hein, son-in-law, Troy Wegner, Grandson, Craig Quest, brother, Palmer Kirchoff and sister-in-law Bernice Kirchoff and brother-in-law Wally Uttech. Marget Jane is survived by her sister Laverne (Kirchoff) Uttech her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; son, Greg Hein and (Brian Watson) of Berryville, Arkansas, daughter, Barbara “Barb” Derge and (Darwin) of Hartford, Wisconsin, son, Robert “Bob” Hein and (Michelle Cordeiro) of Neosho, Wisconsin, daughter, Patricia “Patty” Wegner of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Dar and (Stephanie) Derge, Darrin and (Sara) Derge, Michael and (Jenny) Hein, Stacey Hein and (Christopher McBane), Tanner Hein, Gaven Hein, Chad Quest, Melissa “Misty” Quest, Tricia and (Paul) Faria, Damon and (Ashley) Wegner, Dustin Wegner, great-grandchildren, Kamden and Easton Derge, River and Meadow Derge, Madison Hein, Dylan Bauer, Kaeden McBane, Caleb and Payton Quest, Elizabeth and Jacob Faria, Bryce and Cole Wegner. Special Thank You to a dear friend Aggie (adopted granddaughter-Aggie adopted Marget).
Services to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 269 Lake St., Hustisford, WI 53034. Visitation at 1 p.m., Service at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food bank of Carroll County, Arkansas.