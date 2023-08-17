July 9, 1931 - August 3, 2023 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Margaret S. Voss, the wife of Carl W. Voss, was born July 9, 1931 in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry Peter and his wife, Anna. She married Carl Voss on June 26, 1955. God equipped her to serve as faithful helpmate of her husband and as a faithful participant in many activities of the congregations he served as pastor in Beatrice, Nebraska; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Scroggins (Lake Cypress Springs), Texas. In late 1999 she & Carl moved to Watertown where they lived in retirement. After Carl’s death on February 7, 2021, Margaret moved to Michigan to be near her sons and their families. She took up residence at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant where she received wonderful care and made many new friends. Their marriage was blessed with four sons whom the Lord led to serve in the public ministry. They are Pastor David (Laurie) Voss of Williamston, Michigan; Pastor Jonathan (Deborah) Voss of Vestaburg, Michigan; Pastor Joel (Mary Lynn) Voss of Centerville, Ohio; and Pastor Mark (Lori) Voss of Oakland, Michigan. The Lord also blessed her with 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. All of them survive her, along with many other relatives and friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband Carl, by her parents, and by her brothers Henry, Karl, and John. Margaret died in the precious Christian faith on August 3, 2023 in Mt. Pleasant after a short illness. Her mortal remains will be interred in Richland Township Cemetery, Vestaburg, Michigan along with the mortal remains of her beloved Carl, both to await the Savior’s return in glory.
