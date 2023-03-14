Margaret M Schloesser

April 11, 1936 - March 10, 2023

Johnson Creek, WI - Margaret Mary (Meyer) Schloesser was born on April 11, 1936, in Le Center, MN, to Francis and Dorothy Meyer. She was raised on the family dairy farm along with 7 siblings. On June 3, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Schloesser. They farmed in Le Center for a number of years before moving to Watertown, WI, in 1972.

