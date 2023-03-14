Margaret M Schloesser

Johnson Creek, WI - Margaret Mary (Meyer) Schloesser was born on April 11, 1936, in Le Center, MN, to Francis and Dorothy Meyer. She was raised on the family dairy farm along with 7 siblings. On June 3, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Schloesser. They farmed in Le Center for a number of years before moving to Watertown, WI, in 1972.
She and Alvin had been members of St. Henry’s and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She was a loving wife to Alvin during their 69 years of marriage. Marge was an active (if not silent) partner in all the endeavors Alvin led them on, which included running a farm, an active household, a successful manufacturing business, building condos, traveling the world and supporting the education of their grandchildren. Marge also worked for the Watertown Library and volunteered at the Watertown Hospital. She loved traveling, cooking, gardening and reading.
Survivors include brothers, Gene (Nina) Meyer of Le Center, MN, and David Meyer of St. Paul, MN; sisters-in-law: Kay (Bill) Brown and Joan Schloesser of St. Peter, MN, Bernadine Singer of AZ, Helen Olsen of CO, and Evelyn (Steve) Tambornino of Le Center, MN; children: Debbi (Dennis) Groeler of Lebanon, Lori (Robert) Trindade of Franklin, Ginny Bartelt of Middleton, Chris (Cindy) Schloesser of Cave Creek, AZ, Eric (Carol) Schloesser of Ixonia, Amy (Jeff) Schuldt of Oak Creek, and Joel Schloesser of Edgerton. She is further survived by 22 grandchildren: Jesse (Alicia Ellerby) Groeler, Alyssa (Matt) Cahoon, Susan (Nick Grode) Trindade, Robert Trindade, Joanna Trindade, Anthony Trindade, Hannah Bartelt, Matthew (Betty) Schloesser, Daniel (Elizabeth) Schloesser, David (Desiree) Schloesser, Melissa (Greg) Schmidt, Katie (Miguel) Balderas, Paul Schloesser, Philip (Elizabeth) Schuldt, Kelly (Michael) Mullenix, Peter (Valerie) Schuldt, Holly (Dalton) Staley, Luke Schuldt, Ellen (Austin) Polenchek, Rick McGuire, Bret McGuire, and Annika Schloesser. She is further survived by 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the Schloesser Trust, N1397 CTH-R, Watertown, WI, 53098-4611, and will be used to create a Memorial Garden at Silver Creek in honor of Alvin and Marge.
A private memorial service will be held this spring, followed by a Memorial Garden Dedication in July.
