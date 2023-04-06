Margaret M. Magnan

April 3, 1932 - April 3, 2023
Watertown, WI - Margaret Magnan, 91, of Watertown, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, at Marquardt Manor.
April 3, 1932 - April 3, 2023
Watertown, WI - Margaret Magnan, 91, of Watertown, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, at Marquardt Manor.
Margaret was born on April 3, 1932, in Martins Ferry, OH. She graduated from Martins Ferry High School and from The Ohio State University. She married Dr. Harold E. Magnan, Jr. OD, on June 26, 1954. Margaret was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church and an active volunteer in the community, with the Watertown Elks Auxiliary, Lions Auxiliary, and the Christian Mothers of St. Henry's among the many groups she supported. Margaret loved to bake, and friends and family looked forward to her butter horns, an Easter tradition of over 50 years. When she wasn't baking or volunteering, you would find her playing cards or dominoes with her friends. She retired after over 30 years at Watertown Memorial Hospital.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Molnar, her husband, Dr. Harold Magnan, Jr., her son, Patrick, her brother John, and sisters, Helen and Irene.
Margaret is survived by her children, Harold (Kimberley), Michael (Pam), Rita Ann, David (Victoria), Helen (George Knapp), her grandchildren Jacob (Lauren), Molly, Sam, Greg, and Mary Magnan, Sarah Knapp, Nicole DeWitt, Nicholas Conley (Rita) and her great-grandchildren, Chloe Magnan, and Sierra, Aiden, Zeke, Anabell, and Jesse DeWitt, and Makenna, Makenzie, and Mallorie Conley.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Vince Brewer. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Christian Mothers of St. Henry's or the Watertown Food Pantry, 209 N 9th St, Watertown, WI 53094.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.