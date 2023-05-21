Watertown, WI - Margaret E. Buedler, 93, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Committal services for Margaret and Skip will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. In honor of Skip, military honors will be conducted. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Margaret E. Bock was born June 28, 1929, the daughter of August and Erena (nee Neis) Bock. She married Clarence "Skip" Buedler on February 5, 1949, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Richwood. Together, they raised three children: Sandra, Todd, and Allen. Margaret was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and reading magazines.
Margaret is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Brown of Eagle, and Todd (Jamie) Buedler of Lebanon; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Sharon Buedler; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Allen Buedler; sisters, Adline McCaig, Leola Kunert, and Viola Sell; and a brother in infancy.
