January 28, 1940 - May 3, 2023
Watertown, WI - Lyla Mae Westermeyer (Staude), 83 of Watertown, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband and other family by her side on May 3, 2023.
Lyla Westermeyer was born January 28, 1940, the daughter of Herbert and Meta (Biederman) Staude. She was one of 6 siblings who all grew up on the Staude farm in Johnson Creek, WI. On May 26, 1962, Lyla was united in marriage with Peter Westermeyer at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church of Farmington. Lyla was a pioneer in establishing the first women's softball league and first girl's ponytail league in Watertown, WI. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Peter and watching her family grow up at their cottage in central Wisconsin on Fish Lake which they had for over 30 years. Lyla also showed her love for the community by volunteering over 20 years at Twice is Nice in Jefferson, WI. Lyla was an avid sports fan and loved watching all of her Wisconsin sports. Lyla will forever be remembered for her strong faith, the love she had for her family, and her strong will and determination.
Lyla is survived by: her husband of 60 years Peter; children Barbara (Scott) Krueger, Daniel (Holly) Westermeyer, Shari (Jeff) McGuire and Matthew (Heather) Westermeyer; grandchildren Tara (Steve), Broc, Josh (Rachel), Justin, Jenna (Keith), and Maddex; great-grandchildren Maverick, Brayden, Elena, Daniel, Gavin, Max, Kora, and Ofelia; and brother Herbert (Ione) Staude. Lyla is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Lyla is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and great-grandson John Peter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Lyla will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lyla's name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.
John 11:25-26 "Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die..."
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
