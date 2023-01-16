Helenville, WI - Lydia Ann Blumenberg passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on January 13, 2023, at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.
Lydia was born on March 17, 2022, in Fort Atkinson to Greg and Kendra (Boos) Blumenberg. During her short time on earth, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.
Lydia is survived by her parents, big brother, Landon; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Deborah (Moncada) Blumenberg and Marilyn Mehltretter; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Shirley (Baumann) Boos; aunts and uncles, Jenny (Aaron) Rechlin, Kari Boos, and Kristie (Brian) Grulke; cousins, Austin and Kylie Rechlin and Natalie and Jessica Grulke; great uncle, Wayne Mehltretter.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 232 E. Church St. Jefferson WI due to the remodeling project at St. Peter's Helenville. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00pm. Friends may call at St. John's from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Helenville, WI. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to St. Peter Ev Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Blumenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.