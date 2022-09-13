Louise Margaret (Brotzel) Szerbat
September 15, 1926 - September 10, 2022

Watertown, WI - Louise M. Szerbat, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10th at the age of 94 years. She was born September 15, 1926, in Milbank, South Dakota, daughter of Christopher and Margaret (nee Schmitt) Brotzel. As a teenager, she and her whole family moved from South Dakota to Milwaukee, WI. In her retirement she and her husband Stanley moved to Clyman, WI. and lived on a small farm. Louise was a loving homemaker who enjoyed raising her four children. Home gardening, and crafts were other things she enjoyed doing. Louise was always ready to extend a helping hand to family and friends.

