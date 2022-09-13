Louise Margaret (Brotzel) Szerbat

Watertown, WI - Louise M. Szerbat, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10th at the age of 94 years. She was born September 15, 1926, in Milbank, South Dakota, daughter of Christopher and Margaret (nee Schmitt) Brotzel. As a teenager, she and her whole family moved from South Dakota to Milwaukee, WI. In her retirement she and her husband Stanley moved to Clyman, WI. and lived on a small farm. Louise was a loving homemaker who enjoyed raising her four children. Home gardening, and crafts were other things she enjoyed doing. Louise was always ready to extend a helping hand to family and friends.
She is survived by her loving children, Suzanne (Dan) Blanchard, Donna King, Cynthia (Steve) Geis, and Mark (Vicki) Szerbat. She is also, survived by her two sisters, Delores Zaeske, and Carole (Richard) Duane, and sisters-in-law Virginia Krajewski, and Shirley Baranowski, eleven grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday, September 16th, 2022, from noon- 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman, WI. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 2 p.m. at church. Interment in Holy Assumption Cemetery, Clyman, WI.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home- Juneau, WI is serving the family
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Szerbat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.