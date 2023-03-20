Louise H. Baumgart

September 17, 1942 - March 18, 2023

Watertown, WI - Louise Helen Baumgart, age 80, of Watertown, WI, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 18th, 2023. She was born on September 17th, 1942 to Alice (Schuman) and Hilmer Uttech in Watertown, WI. Louise was baptized into the Christian faith on October 11th, 1942 and was confirmed into her baptismal faith on March 25th, 1956. She attended Lutheran schools for most of her formal education: St John's Lutheran School (elementary), Northwestern Preparatory School (highschool, '60), and Milwaukee Teachers College & Dr. Martin Luther College (Bachelors of Education, '63), with continuing education at UW-Whitewater.

