Lorin A. Hofer

Lake Mills, WI - Lorin Alvin Hofer, Lake Mills, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born on July 19, 1931, in Lake Mills, the son of the late Alvin and Adelia (Eilenfeldt) Hofer.
In 1948, he graduated from Lake Mills High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
After he was honorably discharged from the Air Force, he worked at the John Deere Implement in downtown Lake Mills. The knowledge and skills he learned during his employment carried with him through his life and sparked his interest in all things cars and tractors.
Lorin married Carol Strasburg Wilke on August 23, 1986. She died on November 17, 2020.
He was employed as a Motor coach Operator for Badger Bus Lines. While employed he traveled through 48 states and enjoyed driving the UW Badger Athletic teams and Marching Bands to many sports competitions. His favorite trips were with Madison Farm Bureau when he was able to enjoy the company of relatives and his children. He retired from that job after 50 years.
His hobbies included gardening, woodworking, playing cards and car repairs and rebuilds.
Loving father to Lori (Dale) Krasemann and Brian (Kristine) Hofer. He adored his grandchildren Amber (Christopher) Foss, Kelly Krasemann, Brody Hofer, Tenley Hofer, Taylor (Rachel) Brittain, Morgan (Jesse) Brandt, Joshua (Jackie Bolt) Raymond, Andrew (Nayelli) Raymond, Rustyn and Jazmyn Lueck and great grandchildren, Alec and Emma Mager.
Loved by stepchildren, Gary (Debbie) Wilke, Larry Wilke, Pam (Doug) Meider, Doug (Jane) Wilke, Tim (Wendy) Wilke. Grandchildren, Dennille (Jake) Heiman, Shallon (Tanner) Holzhueter, Dustin (Renee) Wilke, Levi (Amanda) Wilke, Sheena (Nick) Sass, Shane Butcher, Lindsey Meider, Rado Wilke, Alyssa (Rodney) Benson, Brittney, Chantel, DrewAnn, Ethan and Evan Wilke and 13 great grandchildren.
He enjoyed being the only brother to his sisters, Doris Anderson, Phyllis (Donald) Strauss, Joyce Kuhl, Millie Zoern.
Also preceded in death by his sister, Doris (Melvin) Anderson; brother-in-law, Lawrence Kuhl; and his step grandson, Brandon Wilke.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of services.
Burial with military graveside rites will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church Camp Scholarship Fund.
"Remember me with smiles, not tears, go on with your life. Smile, enjoy the rest of your life as I have enjoyed mine. Life is Good!" Lorin
