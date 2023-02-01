Lois J. Streblow
Buy Now

February 7, 1930 - January 30, 2023

Watertown, WI - Lois J (Boeder) (Pankow) Streblow passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023. She was 92 years old, a week shy of her 93rd birthday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Streblow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.