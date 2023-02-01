Lois J. Streblow

Watertown, WI - Lois J (Boeder) (Pankow) Streblow passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023. She was 92 years old, a week shy of her 93rd birthday.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. The burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island, St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, Rainbow Hospice, or Alzheimer's Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Daughter of Edwin and Winifred (Kuenzi) Boeder and sister to Willard (Janet) Boeder, Lois was born on February 7, 1930. She grew up in Watertown, WI where she graduated from high school in 1948 and lived the majority of her life.
Lois married William Pankow on September 2, 1950. They enjoyed 32 love-filled years of marriage and had three children, Thomas, Dale, and Lynne. William preceded her in death on November 18, 1982.
She later met Wilmer Streblow and they married on August 16, 1997. The Pankow and Streblow families coming together was a bit of a Brady Bunch story. Lois has two sons, one daughter, five granddaughters, and one grandson while Wil has two daughters, one son, six grandsons, and one granddaughter.
Lois enjoyed staying active, creative and brought joy and enthusiasm to all she did. She was an avid bowler, golfer, card player, and RV enthusiast. Wilmer and Lois spent winters in Florida with Willard and Janet Boeder for many years. She also enjoyed playing the piano and performing with Wilmer, as he played the accordion, for friends and family.
Lois was and remains an inspiration to her family who adored her and those whose lives she touched with her grace and love. She put her family and faith in God above all else and will be dearly missed.
Lois is survived by her second husband Wilmer Streblow; children Thomas Pankow, Dale (Mary Ellen) Pankow, and Lynne (Dave) Stalker; step-children, Lisa (Dave) Taylor, Steve (Stephanie) Streblow, and Lori (Jon) Kaskie; grandchildren, Carrie Grissmeyer, Stacie (Clint) Knaak, Jennifer (Mike) Nelson, Kevin (Tabitha) Pankow, Allison Pankow, and Courtney (Eric) Kletsch; step-grandchildren, Jessie Taylor, Jake Taylor, Josh (Heather) Streblow, Michael Streblow, Jay Kaskie, Doug Kaskie, and Andrew Kaskie; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Knaak, Colton (Rachel) Knaak, Ava Grissmeyer, Emma Nelson, Mady Nelson, Bryce Pankow, and Grant Pankow; step-great-grandchildren, Sutton Streblow, Jaden Streblow, and Kyven Streblow; sisters-in-law, Janet Boeder and Arlene Pankow.
A special thank you to the staff at Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for your loving care, we were truly blessed by you all.
Life is a journey that leads to heaven, where Lois is now.
